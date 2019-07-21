People of Balochistan posed their confidence on them: Noor Muhammad Dumar

HARNAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and WASA, Noor Muhammad Dumar said the people of Balochistan have posed their confidence on them through vote.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Party leaders headed by Chief of Abdullani tribe Malik Israrul Haq Abdullani, Rauf Durrani here Sunday.

The minister said that BAP would organize a grand joining ceremony on 25 July in which thousands of people would join BAP. The ceremony would also be attended and addressed by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the Party's central leadership and members of parliament.

Noor Muhammad Dumar said BAP has buried the politics of nationalism in the province for ever. He asked the people to make the BAP's event of July 25 successful as they have demonstrated on the same date last year.

