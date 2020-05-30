UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Dera For Separate Wards Of Gastroenteritis, Patients Increasing Due To Heat Waves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:12 PM

People of Dera for separate wards of gastroenteritis, patients increasing due to heat waves

Dozens of children and adults have succumbed to gastroenteritis in Dera Ismail Khan due to rising heat and non-use of clean drinking water, an official of the private hospital confirmed the cases

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Dozens of children and adults have succumbed to gastroenteritis in Dera Ismail Khan due to rising heat and non-use of clean drinking water, an official of the private hospital confirmed the cases.

According to details, due to the increase in the intensity of heat in Dera and non-use of clean drinking water, an outbreak of gastroenteritis has broken out and dozens of children and adults in the city and its environs have contracted gastroenteritis.

The rush of patients in private hospitals has increased and when contacted the doctors concerned they said that it is because of the increase in the intensity of heat, gastro-intestinal outbreak erupts, while the citizens of Dera do not have access to clean drinking water, so gastroenteritis is spreading rapidly.

The number of patients is expected to increase exponentially, doctor informed.

Doctors have advised citizens to protect themselves and their children from the heat and use boiled water. "If anyone has gastroenteritis, use salt water immediately," another doctor informed. On the other hand, the citizens said that the outbreak of gastroenteritis was spreading rapidly but no arrangements have been made in government hospitals. They demanded that gastro emergency wards be setup in District Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital Dera. When the officials of the DHQ Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital Dera were contacted they disclosed that the hospital administrations in this connection have already been informed about the increase in cases of gastroenteritis.

Related Topics

Water Doctor Dera Ismail Khan Mufti From Government Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Chinese young man devotes three years to improving ..

6 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

Flights from Gulf States to Peshawar Airport will ..

6 minutes ago

14 held on partridge bid in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Bullion Prices on Saturday

5 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.