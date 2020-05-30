People of Dera for separate wards of gastroenteritis, patients increasing due to heat waves

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Dozens of children and adults have succumbed to gastroenteritis in Dera Ismail Khan due to rising heat and non-use of clean drinking water, an official of the private hospital confirmed the cases.

According to details, due to the increase in the intensity of heat in Dera and non-use of clean drinking water, an outbreak of gastroenteritis has broken out and dozens of children and adults in the city and its environs have contracted gastroenteritis.

The rush of patients in private hospitals has increased and when contacted the doctors concerned they said that it is because of the increase in the intensity of heat, gastro-intestinal outbreak erupts, while the citizens of Dera do not have access to clean drinking water, so gastroenteritis is spreading rapidly.

The number of patients is expected to increase exponentially, doctor informed.

Doctors have advised citizens to protect themselves and their children from the heat and use boiled water. "If anyone has gastroenteritis, use salt water immediately," another doctor informed. On the other hand, the citizens said that the outbreak of gastroenteritis was spreading rapidly but no arrangements have been made in government hospitals. They demanded that gastro emergency wards be setup in District Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital Dera. When the officials of the DHQ Hospital and Mufti Mehmood Hospital Dera were contacted they disclosed that the hospital administrations in this connection have already been informed about the increase in cases of gastroenteritis.