People of DI Khan, Swabi demand protection of precious migratory birds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The people of Dera Ismail Khan and Swabi on Thursday demanded of the provincial government to take pragmatic steps for protection of migratory birds that were coming from Siberia to Pakistan.

According to APP correspondent, the illegal hunting of migratory birds has started with the help of hunting nets and gadgets while these birds are being sold and purchased openly in the markets. The KP Wildlife Department has fixed fee for hunting these migratory birds but illegal hunting continues in the district.

Similarly, a social worker in district Swabi, Siar Ahmed Mathra in a statement said that hunting of precious birds was underway throughout the district. He said that the number of precious birds have considerably reduced in the district due to increase in issuance of hunting licenses by KP Wildlife Department.

He said that unchecked hunting of precious migratory birds has brought many species at the brink of extinction; therefore the government should review licensing policy and limit the issuance of permits for hunting.