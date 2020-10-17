People of Distt Diamer always set example for others:Force Commander FCNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taleemi Jirgas were held in Goharabad and Chilas City of Diamir District, Gilgit Baltistan today

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Khurram Agha, Commander, Force Command Northern Area (FCNA), Major General Jawwad Ahmed, Inspector General of Police Gilgit Baltistan, Dr. Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Ulemas, Elders and above all, large number of bright children enthusiastically attended the Jirgas.

Addressing the Jirgas, Commander FCNA said that the purpose of Taleemi Jirgas was to ensure broad based delivery of education to boys and girls in Diamer District. Commander FCNA emphasized on the importance of education and asked the Ulema and Elders to guide their children for acquiring education. Acknowledging the contribution of Diamer residents, Commander FCNA said that the people of Diamer were patriotic Pakistanis and had always set examples for others and to honour them Commander FCNA considered it a duty to first come to Goharabad and Chilas.

He paid heartfelt tribute to the religious scholars, elders and people of Goharabad for their 'Sadqa-e-Jaria' with unparalleled contribution in educating future generations by dedicating their land for Cadet College Chilas.

He assured that FCNA would continue its sponsorship and support for the students of Diamer who were studying in various schools and colleges of the country. Furthermore while highlighting the imp of forests in mitigating adverse impact of climate change, he encouraged people to plant more and more trees. Cautioning on the potential resurgence of a new wave of COVID-19, Commander FCNA stressed on the compliance of SOPs.

In the end Commander FCNA emphasized on the importance of merit and justice in all spheres of life and assured that GB Government and Pak Army would continue to wholeheartedly promote education in GB.