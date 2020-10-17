UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Distt Diamer Always Set Example For Others:Force Commander FCNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:53 PM

People of Distt Diamer always set example for others:Force Commander FCNA

Taleemi Jirgas were held in Goharabad and Chilas City of Diamir District, Gilgit Baltistan today

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Taleemi Jirgas were held in Goharabad and Chilas City of Diamir District, Gilgit Baltistan today.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Khurram Agha, Commander, Force Command Northern Area (FCNA), Major General Jawwad Ahmed, Inspector General of Police Gilgit Baltistan, Dr. Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Ulemas, Elders and above all, large number of bright children enthusiastically attended the Jirgas.

Addressing the Jirgas, Commander FCNA said that the purpose of Taleemi Jirgas was to ensure broad based delivery of education to boys and girls in Diamer District. Commander FCNA emphasized on the importance of education and asked the Ulema and Elders to guide their children for acquiring education. Acknowledging the contribution of Diamer residents, Commander FCNA said that the people of Diamer were patriotic Pakistanis and had always set examples for others and to honour them Commander FCNA considered it a duty to first come to Goharabad and Chilas.

He paid heartfelt tribute to the religious scholars, elders and people of Goharabad for their 'Sadqa-e-Jaria' with unparalleled contribution in educating future generations by dedicating their land for Cadet College Chilas.

He assured that FCNA would continue its sponsorship and support for the students of Diamer who were studying in various schools and colleges of the country. Furthermore while highlighting the imp of forests in mitigating adverse impact of climate change, he encouraged people to plant more and more trees. Cautioning on the potential resurgence of a new wave of COVID-19, Commander FCNA stressed on the compliance of SOPs.

In the end Commander FCNA emphasized on the importance of merit and justice in all spheres of life and assured that GB Government and Pak Army would continue to wholeheartedly promote education in GB.

Related Topics

Army Police Education Guide Gilgit Baltistan Chilas All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ardern takes early lead in New Zealand's 'Covid el ..

39 seconds ago

95,686 Kashmiri killed, 7,147 in custody by Indian ..

42 seconds ago

5807 individuals removed from category "B" blackli ..

44 seconds ago

Advanced online channels help reduce Dubai Customs ..

24 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Punjab

15 minutes ago

Combination of traditional, modern farming techniq ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.