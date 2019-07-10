People of erstwhile FATA taking keen interest in elections process

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :For the first time political activities and elections campaigns are in full swing in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as elections for the provincial seats approaching fast.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for "free, transparent and peaceful" holding of elections in the tribal districts for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly scheduled for July 20, 2019.

The candidates of all the political parties are busy in election campaign and visiting different areas in their Constituencies to convince voters.

Talking to APP, Lecturer of school of politics and International Relations at Qauid-e-Azam University Salman Ali Khan Bettani said that Elections in erstwhile FATA merged districts has inculcated new life in the dream of progress, change and prosperity for the region.

"The hustle and bustle is not only indicating towards the signs of normalcy but also the potential of political activity in that society which was earlier stigmatized of being extremist and outdated" he said.

Salman Ali Khan Bettani said that the endorsement of political process by the people of former FATA creates an environment of empowerment and democracy.

"The society is undergoing a massive phenomenon of social change for good because of the political process where the tribal-feudal artifacts of social behaviour are changing and particularly in post conflict scenario it is making immense impact in terms of awareness and enlightenment" he said.

Former Educationist Sheikh Daud Khan said that it was really good news for the whole merged districts that they are taking keen interest in election process for the provincial seats.

He said that people of each merged districts are fully excited for the upcoming elections.

The provincial government has also lifted section 144 from all tribal districts on the orders of ECP.