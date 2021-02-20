UrduPoint.com
People Of Galyat Demands Separate Tehsil To Attain Their Rights

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:39 PM

People of Galyat demands separate Tehsil to attain their rights

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :A grand jirga Saturday has demanded Tehsil Galyat from the provincial government and said it is a must to attain the rights of the people, eradication of poverty, unemployment and provision of basic needs in the area.

Darra action committee organized the Jirga at Aziz Abad under the chairmanship of renowned lawyer Muhammad Ashraf Advocate, the Jirga soon became a large gathering of the people of Galyat.

People of Galyat from all walks of life and political parties have participated in the Jirga and have demanded a separate Tehsil, they have also decided to fight for the right of Tehsil Galyat without any political or other affiliation.

While speaking at the occasion people have praised the struggle of Shahzad Gul who got the approval of Bara Hotar road, hospital, boy's degree college and Rescue 1122 for Galyat, soon the construction work would begin on all projects.

They further said that the people of the 7 union councils of Galyat need to unite for a cause of their rights, Darra action committee has changed the fate of the area and we all have to struggle for Tehsil Galyat.

Participants of the Jirga have assured their unconditional support for Galyat Tehsil and said that they would continue their struggle till the accomplishment of their demand.

In the Jirga former District Nazim Sardar Saeed Anwar, Tehsil Naib Nazim Abbottabad Sardar Shujah, former district council members Sardar Safeer, Malik Faisal Awan, Sardar Ayaz, Sardar Ayub, former Tehsil council members Malik Dildar Awan, Sardar Ayub, Raja Shujahat, former PML-N candidate for PK-37 and a large number of people from all walks of life were present.

