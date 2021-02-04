People of GB be celebrates Kashmir solidarity day tommorow

People of Gilgit Baltistan will celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :People of Gilgit Baltistan will celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February.

For this special occasion special ceremonies will be organized in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The day will begin with special prayers for Kashmir's independence.The most important and central event will be held in Gilgit with the participation of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Chief Minister Gilgit Khalid Khurshid, Members of Assembly, senior civil, military leadership, members of civil society and people from various walks of life.

Speakers at the event will stress upon the United Nations to end Indian oppression, tyranny and barbarism against the oppressed Kashmiris and urge the United Nations to expose Indian lies, deceit and deception in this sensitive issue.

On the occasion of this day, solidarity rallies, and processions will be held across Gilgit-Baltistan and resolutions condemning Indian aggression and tyranny will be tabled.