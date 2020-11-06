Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have also rejected the hollow narrative of the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have also rejected the hollow narrative of the opposition.

In a tweet, he said that big and successful meetings and public rallies Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf meetings in Gilgit-Baltistan were a sign of people's confidence and electoral victory under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that like other parts of the country, bringing GB in the national mainstream of development and progress was Imran Khan's vision and promise.