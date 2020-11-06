UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of GB Rejected Opposition's Hollow Narrative: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:11 PM

People of GB rejected opposition's hollow narrative: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have also rejected the hollow narrative of the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have also rejected the hollow narrative of the opposition.

In a tweet, he said that big and successful meetings and public rallies Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf meetings in Gilgit-Baltistan were a sign of people's confidence and electoral victory under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that like other parts of the country, bringing GB in the national mainstream of development and progress was Imran Khan's vision and promise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Progress Opposition

Recent Stories

Nobody can’t take place of king coach Dean Jones ..

5 minutes ago

E&P companies make 90 discoveries in last six year ..

2 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

2 minutes ago

Railway earns Rs12.267 bln from freight business i ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuela Has No Immediate Plans to Buy Iranian Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Learned of Syrian Militants in Karabakh Fro ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.