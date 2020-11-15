UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of GB To Reject Incompetent Group: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

People of GB to reject incompetent group: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the people of Gilgit Baltistan with the power of their vote will reject the incompetent group imposed on them for the last one decade.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said this group never gave priority to the welfare of the people.

He said the people of Gilgit Baltistan were using the democratic right to vote for their bright future.

The spirit shown by the people was reflective of the fact that they wanted change, he added.

Related Topics

Vote Social Media Twitter Gilgit Baltistan Sunday

Recent Stories

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

31 minutes ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

3 hours ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.