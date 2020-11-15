People of GB to reject incompetent group: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the people of Gilgit Baltistan with the power of their vote will reject the incompetent group imposed on them for the last one decade.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said this group never gave priority to the welfare of the people.

He said the people of Gilgit Baltistan were using the democratic right to vote for their bright future.

The spirit shown by the people was reflective of the fact that they wanted change, he added.