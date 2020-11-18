People of Gilgit-Baltistan buried hollow narrative of opposition: says Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Wednesday rejected opposition allegations of vote rigging and said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had buried the hollow narrative of corrupt opposition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's victory in the Gilgit Baltistan elections is a sign of the people's trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and GB had rejected hate politics of PML-N leaders.

He said those who are chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such element cannot hoodwinked the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces have been exposed to public.

These two corrupt parties of PML-N and PPP have no agenda of progress and prosperity of Pakistan, he added.

Gill said that it's not a time for negative politics but to promote unity and consensus, adding, there is a dire need that opposition parties should reconsider their immature behaviour as people know that same parties destroyed the national economy when they were in power therefore these elements are just trying to create hurdles in the development and progress of Pakistan.

He urged the opposition parties to shun the bad tradition of not accepting election defeat and if they have any objection with election results they should prove it.

He also reminded that all the surveys showed the lead of PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the most popular leader.