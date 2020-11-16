UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Gilgit Rejected PDM: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

People of Gilgit rejected PDM: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday congratulated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their peaceful elections and said the people of GB rejected the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday congratulated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their peaceful elections and said the people of GB rejected the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference at Huaind Lakhani secretariat here flanked by PTI leaders Jan Sher Junejo and Ali Mir Jat, he said the GB elections were held in free and fair atmosphere. He said the conspiracies of PML-N had been foiled as the party's narrative had been rejected by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the people of Gilgit are educated and they took their own decision after listening to all parties.

Haleem said the country's economy was moving in a better direction while the value of Pakistan's Currency was also being strengthened against the US Dollar.

He said Maulana tried his best but got nothing in GB elections. He said Bilawal Bhutto promised that his party would serve the Gilgit on the pattern of Sindh, adding, the the people of Gilgit did not voted for PPP as they were aware of worsening conditions of Sindh.

The PTI leader alleged that the resources of Sindh were utilized for Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) electoral campaign in GB.

He said Imran Khan would fulfill his promises made with the people of GB, adding, the PTI's war against corruption would be continued.

He praised the police performance in Alisha case and demanded that the sections of the Zainab Act should be included in this case. He said the arrested accused should be given exemplary punishment.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to prevent coronavirus should be strictly followed as the cases were increasing rapidly. He prayed for the early recovery of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, MNA Amir Liaquat and other coronavirus patients.

He said the PTI government was taking steps against price hike and would soon provide relief to the people, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Gilgit Baltistan Price Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah All Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM to hold virtual edition of International Rain ..

6 minutes ago

Tolerance imperative for multi cultural diversity: ..

2 minutes ago

Aleem Khan congratulates PM Imran Khan on PTI vict ..

2 minutes ago

Power supply to remain suspended in several areas ..

3 minutes ago

Romanian President Congratulates Moldova's Sandu o ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA completes 72.38% of 4th phase of H-Station at ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.