People of Gilgit rejected PDM: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday congratulated the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their peaceful elections and said the people of GB rejected the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference at Huaind Lakhani secretariat here flanked by PTI leaders Jan Sher Junejo and Ali Mir Jat, he said the GB elections were held in free and fair atmosphere. He said the conspiracies of PML-N had been foiled as the party's narrative had been rejected by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the people of Gilgit are educated and they took their own decision after listening to all parties.

Haleem said the country's economy was moving in a better direction while the value of Pakistan's Currency was also being strengthened against the US Dollar.

He said Maulana tried his best but got nothing in GB elections. He said Bilawal Bhutto promised that his party would serve the Gilgit on the pattern of Sindh, adding, the the people of Gilgit did not voted for PPP as they were aware of worsening conditions of Sindh.

The PTI leader alleged that the resources of Sindh were utilized for Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) electoral campaign in GB.

He said Imran Khan would fulfill his promises made with the people of GB, adding, the PTI's war against corruption would be continued.

He praised the police performance in Alisha case and demanded that the sections of the Zainab Act should be included in this case. He said the arrested accused should be given exemplary punishment.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to prevent coronavirus should be strictly followed as the cases were increasing rapidly. He prayed for the early recovery of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, MNA Amir Liaquat and other coronavirus patients.

He said the PTI government was taking steps against price hike and would soon provide relief to the people, he added.