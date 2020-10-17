People of Gujranwala reject agitation politics of joint opposition-Minister of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said that people of Gujranwala have rejected agitation and issueless politics of the joint opposition.

He said people were fed up with the agitation and confrontation politics of the joint opposition and wanted solutions of their problems.

In a tweet message, the Minister of State said that people have voted Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf into power for resolution of their problems, elimination of corruption, strengthen of institutions, and putting the country on path of progress and development.

He said people had rejected opposition parties in 2018 general elections after they failed to address their problems in their respective regimes.

Ali Muhammad Khan said agitation politics of opposition has been made irrelevant by masses at Gujranwala.

The Minister said Pakistan and its people were important for Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf government and all their problems would be addressed.

He said PTI government strongly believed in democratic norms and that was why free hand has been given to joint opposition to hold public meeting at Gujranwala.

Despite free hand, he said the show of joint opposition was completely flopped at Gujranwala.