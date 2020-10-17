UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Gujranwala Reject Agitation Politics Of Joint Opposition-Minister Of State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

People of Gujranwala reject agitation politics of joint opposition-Minister of State

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said that people of Gujranwala have rejected agitation and issueless politics of the joint opposition.

He said people were fed up with the agitation and confrontation politics of the joint opposition and wanted solutions of their problems.

In a tweet message, the Minister of State said that people have voted Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf into power for resolution of their problems, elimination of corruption, strengthen of institutions, and putting the country on path of progress and development.

He said people had rejected opposition parties in 2018 general elections after they failed to address their problems in their respective regimes.

Ali Muhammad Khan said agitation politics of opposition has been made irrelevant by masses at Gujranwala.

The Minister said Pakistan and its people were important for Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf government and all their problems would be addressed.

He said PTI government strongly believed in democratic norms and that was why free hand has been given to joint opposition to hold public meeting at Gujranwala.

Despite free hand, he said the show of joint opposition was completely flopped at Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Gujranwala Progress 2018 All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some i ..

14 minutes ago

Unnatural opposition alliance not able to destabil ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Holding Women's March in Cen ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan calls opposition's first rally under ..

45 minutes ago

Aldar Properties signs MoU with the Frontline Hero ..

49 minutes ago

PDM team of unemployed politicians: minister Akhta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.