People Of Gwadar To Get Clean Drinking Water, Solar Power: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 08:35 PM

People of Gwadar to get clean drinking water, solar power: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said every person in Gwadar would be given clean drinking water and free of cost electricity with solar panels

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said every person in Gwadar would be given clean drinking water and free of cost electricity with solar panels.

Talking to fishermen here at an event, the prime minister said he would chair a meeting on Saturday on the issues pertaining to Gwadar. Progress and prosperity of people of Gwadar would be ensured, he added.

Shehbaz said the government would consider setting up a solar park to provide cheap electricity to the residents of Gwadar.

China will give 3200 solar panels for the people of the coastal town, he told.

The prime minister said about 2000 fishermen would be given free of cost engines in coming weeks for fishing boats.

He assured that the government would take steps against illegal trawling in the Arabian sea.

"I will come again to Gwadar in a fortnight to have a detailed discussion to resolve issues of the fishing community," he added.

