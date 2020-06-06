UrduPoint.com
People Of Hangu Facing Hardship Due To Shortage Of Petrol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:14 PM

People of Hangu facing hardship due to shortage of petrol

People of Hangu are facing severe difficulties as petrol and diesel were not available in the district and there were long queues on some pumps selling petrol up to Rs150 per liter

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :People of Hangu are facing severe difficulties as petrol and diesel were not available in the district and there were long queues on some pumps selling petrol up to Rs150 per liter.

People of the district were facing the situation soon after the announcement of Federal government for reduction in the prices of petroleum products with petrol pump mafia created a shortage of POL products.

According to DC Arshad Mansoor, the supply from the main depot has been cut off due to non-availability of petrol at the pumps, which has led to shortage.

Deputy Commissioner Hangu on this occasion said that government taking steps to end the shortage of POL products. This shortage will be overcome soon, he told media persons.

Citizens demanded of the government and the district administration to revoke the licenses of the owners of the petrol pumps where petrol and diesel were not provided to them.

