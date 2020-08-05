People of Hangu, Orakzai express solidarity with Kashmiris

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the country, rallies were organized in Hangu and Orakzai districts in connection with Youme-e-Istehsal Kashmir Day under the auspices of Civil societies here on Wednesday.

In Kalaya Tehsil, the district administration and tribal elders staged a rally in which participants held placards and banners with slogans in support of Kashmiri Muslims and against the tyranny and barbarism of the Modi government.

Rally participants chanted slogan "Kashmir will become Pakistan". The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and DPO Shahid Ahmed and also attended by Maulana Abdullah Jalil, Pandit Hari Dayal Sindhu, senior journalist Israr Ahmed Orakzai, Asifullah, Malik Sajid, Katib Shinwari and hundreds of people from the society.

Meanwhile, the rally reached Station Chowk and turned into a protest. Addressing the rally, Maulana Abdul Jalil, Pandit Hari Dayal Sindhu, Asifullah, Israr Ahmed Orakzai said that Indian forces were committing barbarism against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rally has passed on different routes. The silence of international human rights organizations was a tragedy, the speakers said in the rally. They said the observing the day is to reject Indian state terrorism and illegal occupation.

The speakers said that by including Kashmir in the political map, the government of Pakistan has won the hearts of Kashmiris by giving practical support to the position of the Kashmiri people. There is no precedent for human rights violations and inhumane barbarism of the Indian government by encircling Kashmiri Muslims in their homes.

"We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for its independence and sovereignty while standing by the side of the Pakistan Army," the speakers under their commitment, said. The participants of the rally rejected India's aggressive and illegal siege of Kashmiris and reiterated their commitment to stand side by side with Kashmiris.