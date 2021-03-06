UrduPoint.com
People Of Haveli District Pay Tributes To Pak Army For Setting Up Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:09 PM

The Pakistan Army established a medical camp in remote village Fatehpur of Haveli district Azad Kashmir here on Saturday. The Army doctors conducted free check ups of 333 patients including 143 children,107 women and 83 men

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Army established a medical camp in remote village Fatehpur of Haveli district Azad Kashmir here on Saturday. The Army doctors conducted free check ups of 333 patients including 143 children,107 women and 83 men.

The people of Fatehpur paid due tributes to Pakistan Army for setting up medical camp and provision of medical treatment.

