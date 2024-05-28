People Of Hazara Division Celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer With Patriotic Fervor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like others parts of the country, people of Hazara division on Tuesday celebrated Yaum-e-Takbeer to commemorate Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, in response to India’s nuclear tests.
The day is celebrated across the nation to honor the five nuclear tests conducted at Chagai in Balochistan, solidifying Pakistan’s status as a nuclear power.
Following the Federal and provincial government’s directives,various events were organized throughout the Hazara Division, mirroring the celebrations held nationwide.
Programs were held in multiple districts, including Abbottabad, Battagram, Mansehra, Haripur, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Kolai Pallas, where members of civil society, students, district administration officials, police officers, and Rescue 1122 participated.
Each program concluded with a walk involving all participants, symbolizing unity and national pride. The walk culminated in a collective prayer for the stability and security of the country, nation, and Pakistan Armed Forces.
