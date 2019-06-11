UrduPoint.com
People Of Hazara Division Lauds Federal Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:54 PM

People of Hazara division lauds federal budget

Federal government employees in Hazara division appreciated 10 percent increase in salaries, pensions and increase of health allowance for grade 1 to 15 in the fiscal budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal government employees in Hazara division appreciated 10 percent increase in salaries, pensions and increase of health allowance for grade 1 to 15 in the fiscal budget 2019-20.

Talking to APP, the people also appreciated the size of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2019-20 which is Rs 1,613 billion and allocations for different sectors, PSDP has been estimated at Rs 701 billion where Rs 5 billion for Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

However, traders expressed their concerns over the tax imposition, saying, it would increase the prices of the products for end users whereas some traders appreciated the allocation of Rs 24 billion for Pakistan Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Community Development Programme.

The local youth was also delighted over the allocation of Rs 5 billion for Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Initiative, Rs 2 billion for Clean Green Pakistan Movement/Tourism.

Rahim Wazir, a formerly resident of merged districts, told APP that he was very happy over the allocation of Rs 17 billion for relief and rehabilitation of IDPs and Rs 48 billion for 10 years development plan of earstwhile FATA and hoped that these measures would bring the FATA into mainstream.

