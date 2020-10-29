People of Hazara stranded after strike of doctors, lawyers and Patwaris enters in 10th day

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:33 PM

The strike of doctors at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Lawyers and Patwari association Thursday entered the 10th consecutive day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The strike of doctors at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Lawyers and Patwari association Thursday entered the 10th consecutive day.

Thousands of patients are suffering moreover the closure of Out-Patient Door (OPD) and operation theaters of ATH created havoc where hundreds of prescheduled operations have been canceled.

People of Abbottabad have said that the doctor's community is playing with the lives of innocent patients for saving two convicted employees of ATH. On daily basis, ATH provided OPD facilities to more than 5000 patients and dozens of operations now they are visiting private clinics or other cities including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Qanoongo and Patwari Association and Lawyers associations strike entered in 10th consecutive day.

The striking employees were demanding to restore the services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan, they have also demanded to immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.

Revenue department employees demanded to restore the services of two suspended Patwaris on bribery charges.

The Lawyers community of the Hazara division continued their strike and announced it till the upcoming Monday against the amendments in the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 1908.

