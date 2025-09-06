People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Eid Miladun Nabi was celebrated here Saturday with religious zeal and devotion and tens of thousands of the

people took to the streets in hundreds of rallies to mark the day while seerat conferences and mahafil-e-naat were also ordanized.The city was illuminated with colourful lights, decorated with flags and buntings and replicas imitating Masjid-e-Nabvi.

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) set up a welcome camp outside its office, whose building was decorated with flags and colourful lights, on the Station road.

The Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan and other officers of the corporation greeted the rallies passing through the camp.The Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abden Memon visited Markaz Ahle Sunnat and inspected the routes of the procession late on Friday night.

He also interacted with the office bearers of Anjuman-e-Fidayeen Pakistan whose rally later on Saturday started from Jamia Madina mosque in City taluka.

The DC congratulated the whole world, saying the day was the most sacred day when beloved Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) came into the world.More than half a dozen small and big rallies merged in that rally, all passing through different areas of the city reciting Naats on the loudspeakers.

At the rally’s conclusion Meelad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) conference was held at Kohenoor chowk.

The larger rallies converged at Tilak incline from where they moved towards the Station Road, Kohenoor chowk and other areas.

APP/zmb