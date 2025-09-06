Open Menu

People Of Hyderabad Celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Eid Miladun Nabi was celebrated here Saturday with religious zeal and devotion and tens of thousands of the

people took to the streets in hundreds of rallies to mark the day while seerat conferences and mahafil-e-naat were also ordanized.The city was illuminated with colourful lights, decorated with flags and buntings and replicas imitating Masjid-e-Nabvi.

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) set up a welcome camp outside its office, whose building was decorated with flags and colourful lights, on the Station road.

The Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan and other officers of the corporation greeted the rallies passing through the camp.The Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abden Memon visited Markaz Ahle Sunnat and inspected the routes of the procession late on Friday night.

He also interacted with the office bearers of Anjuman-e-Fidayeen Pakistan whose rally later on Saturday started from Jamia Madina mosque in City taluka.

The DC congratulated the whole world, saying the day was the most sacred day when beloved Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) came into the world.More than half a dozen small and big rallies merged in that rally, all passing through different areas of the city reciting Naats on the loudspeakers.

At the rally’s conclusion Meelad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) conference was held at Kohenoor chowk.

The larger rallies converged at Tilak incline from where they moved towards the Station Road, Kohenoor chowk and other areas.

APP/zmb

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

10 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

19 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

19 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

19 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

20 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

20 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

20 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

20 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan