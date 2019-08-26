UrduPoint.com
People Of IHK Facing Shortage Of Food, Medicine Due To Curfew From Last 22 Days

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:12 PM

People of IHK facing shortage of food, medicine due to curfew from last 22 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :People of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) were facing shortage of food, medicines due to curfew, atrocities and complete lockdown by the Indian forces for last 22 days.

Jan Bibi, a 86 years old resident of Line of Control (LOC) at Chakoti Sector, told APP that she got reports of shortage of food and medicines in Indian occupied Kashmir due to curfew after ending special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She appealed to the Muslims of the whole world to pray and raise voice for the people of Indian held Kashmir (IHK) as they facing injustice, atrocities, complete lockdown and cut from the world.

Sharing hardships, she said that people of Kashmir will never compromise on freedom movement, adding that after ending special status, each Kashmiri will fight back for its freedom.

She said that Indian authorities have only option to go back and it was now popular slogan of Kashmir people that India has nothing to do in Kashmir.

Jan Bibi said that world community and particularly United Nations should take notice of the human rights violations and ending special status of Kashmir.

She said it was no possible to contact my relatives residing Indian held Kashmir side due no connectivity.

Another resident from same area Rashema Bibi said that it was big concern that Indian senior level government minister issuing threatening statements of kidnapping Kashmiri women. She said that International organizations working for the women rights should take notice and warn India to stop atrocities against women, children and people of Kashmir.

She said that Kashmiri women will prefer to sacrifice for their independence, adding that our children cannot sleep due to firing on LOC.

Rashema said that India is hiding its failure as people of Kashmir rejected the nefarious desire of India government led by RSS.

She said that Muslim were not safe within India due to these extremists wings in the Indian government.

She said that Kashmiri will continue its freedom struggle with more strong resolve and spirit from the Indian illegal occupation.

She said that world community should try to understand the pain of people of Kashmir, adding that women and children were in very difficult time.

