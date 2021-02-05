People of IIOJK to get freedom soon: Ijaz Alam

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Friday that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were facing curfew, which was sheer violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Friday that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were facing curfew, which was sheer violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

In a media statement regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he added that India, in fact, had always acted as a land-grabber rather than a democracy. People of occupied Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke, he added.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi had crossed all limits of human rights' violations in occupied Kashmir, asserting that 'so called secular' India was usurping the rights Kashmiris, whom it claims its own citizens.

The minister said, "5th February remind us to renew our pledge to continue full solidarity with Kashmiris as well as remind the international community of its obligation to use its influence over India to resolve this decades long conflict.

Ijaz Alam said that the day was near when people of IIOJK would achieve freedom despite the oppression of India.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue vigorously at international forums.

The minister said, silence of the international community over the killings of innocent Kashmiris was tantamount to murder of justice. He said, "Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and we will keep supporting Kashmiris morally and diplomatically.