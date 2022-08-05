People of IIOK not alone in their struggle for right to self-determination: Musthaq Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday has said that every passing moment is unfavorable to the Kashmiri people due to Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), especially on August 5, 2019, when the Modi government changed the legal status of Kashmir.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

The Acting Governor further said that India not only exploited Occupied Kashmir but also started a new era of cruelty and brutality toward the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said that we are celebrating Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to realize to the world that the Pakistani nation stands with the oppressed Kashmiri people as always and will continue to support them morally and diplomatically on all fronts.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said "I want to tell the international community that on August 5, the Indian government changed the special constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir, the worst curfew was imposed and the siege of the innocent Kashmiri people by the heavy army is enough to show the evil intentions of India, which is a great threat to the peace of the region.

" He said "International community shall see how India is increasing its crimes related to Occupied Kashmir, which is also a test and a moment of concern for international human rights organizations."Acting Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani added "Today I assure the Kashmiri brothers and sisters on behalf of the people and government of KP that they should not consider themselves alone in their struggle for their rights, the day will surely come when the Kashmiri people will be successful in their struggle for independence and their right to self-determination and independence."Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that I once again appeal to the world to play their role to free the Kashmiri people from the usurpation of India and stop the oppression and violence of the Indian government and the army against the miserable Kashmiri people and fulfill their responsibilities by intervening immediately to prevent usurpation and violation of basic human rights.