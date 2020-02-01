UrduPoint.com
People Of IoK Not Alone In Their Cause Of Freedom: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:38 PM

People of IoK not alone in their cause of freedom: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that on February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Pakistan will express complete solidarity with innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) against atrocities being committed on them by Indian forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that on February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Pakistan will express complete solidarity with innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) against atrocities being committed on them by Indian forces.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, while directing to observe the Kashmir Day with full zeal, he urged the people to actively take part in rallies and gathering to be held to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A number of programmes would be organised in divisional headquarters of Punjab, districts and tehsils with regard to the Kashmir Day, he added.

The CM said that debate and essay writing competitions would be held in educational institutes in connection with the day whereas rallies would also be organised in different cities as well.

He said Kashmiri brethren were not alone in their just cause of freedom, adding the entire Pakistani nation was with them.

Usman Buzdar said that Modi government had badly ruined democratic values in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

