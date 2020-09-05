Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the people of Karachi could not be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which destroyed the city of the Quaid during its 12 years rule

In a tweet he said Karachi was the backbone of Pakistan's economy and itsproblems were our problems.

Shibli Faraz said that Imran Khan was determined to restore the colours and true identity of Karachi as an industrial city.