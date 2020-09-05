UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Karachi Can't Be Left At Mercy Of Sindh Government: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:54 AM

People of Karachi can't be left at mercy of Sindh government: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the people of Karachi could not be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which destroyed the city of the Quaid during its 12 years rule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that the people of Karachi could not be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which destroyed the city of the Quaid during its 12 years rule.

In a tweet he said Karachi was the backbone of Pakistan's economy and itsproblems were our problems.

Shibli Faraz said that Imran Khan was determined to restore the colours and true identity of Karachi as an industrial city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Government

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Karachi

1 minute ago

Kanwal lauds PM 's step to create South Punjab pro ..

1 minute ago

PITB Conducts e-FOAS training for South Punjab Sec ..

18 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi today

25 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 September 2020

2 hours ago

Editorial: Focus on innovation keeps UAE ahead

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.