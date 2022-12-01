UrduPoint.com

People Of Karachi To Decide About Next Karachi Mayor; Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 07:20 PM

People of Karachi to decide about next Karachi Mayor; Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership and the people of the city would decide about the Mayor of Karachi.

Purpose of naming the park in Boat Basin Clifton after the famous diplomat Wajid Shamsul Hasan is in recognition of his valuable services to the country. We are working on various projects to make Karachi a green city. Making the city green is one of our top priorities," the Administrator said while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the Wajid Shamsul Hasan Family Park in Boat Basin Clifton here.

On this occasion, PPP leader Najmi Alam, Administrator and Municipal Commissioner of DMC South and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab congratulated the administration of DMC South for making such a good and beautiful park.

He said that enemies of Karachi's development do not want development and prosperity to come here and peoples problems to be solved.

In response to a question, the Administrator said that Karachi received 1150 mm of rain this year, but the city was not submerged and closed down.

While Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, received 240 mm of rain and the entire city was closed, although their resources are more than ours, he added.

He said some people want no development work in Karachi, no roads, no renovation of the park, but we are doing our work and will continue to do it.

In response to another question, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Imran Khan had announce his resignation from the assemblies first and was consulting his party people later. He said that the procedure adopted by the PTI had not been seen till date.

He said that there was an effort to increase the income of KMC by collection of municipal utility bills through the K Electric bill, but due to opposition, this work was stopped.

That hating cannot be termed to be in the interest of the city in any way.

"It is our responsibility to keep our city clean and to plant trees. Apart from the civic bodies, local residents also have to keep their nearby parks clean," he added.

The Administrator said that under KMC, dozens of parks have been constructed in different areas of the city where recreational facilities were also provided to the citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Wajid Shamsul Hasan Park also has swings for children and facilities for playing basketball, besides walking tracks and other facilities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Jeddah Saudi Arabia Pakistan Peoples Party Family Media From Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

2 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

2 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.