People of Karachi to decide about next Karachi Mayor; Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership and the people of the city would decide about the Mayor of Karachi.

Purpose of naming the park in Boat Basin Clifton after the famous diplomat Wajid Shamsul Hasan is in recognition of his valuable services to the country. We are working on various projects to make Karachi a green city. Making the city green is one of our top priorities," the Administrator said while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the Wajid Shamsul Hasan Family Park in Boat Basin Clifton here.

On this occasion, PPP leader Najmi Alam, Administrator and Municipal Commissioner of DMC South and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab congratulated the administration of DMC South for making such a good and beautiful park.

He said that enemies of Karachi's development do not want development and prosperity to come here and peoples problems to be solved.

In response to a question, the Administrator said that Karachi received 1150 mm of rain this year, but the city was not submerged and closed down.

While Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, received 240 mm of rain and the entire city was closed, although their resources are more than ours, he added.

He said some people want no development work in Karachi, no roads, no renovation of the park, but we are doing our work and will continue to do it.

In response to another question, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Imran Khan had announce his resignation from the assemblies first and was consulting his party people later. He said that the procedure adopted by the PTI had not been seen till date.

He said that there was an effort to increase the income of KMC by collection of municipal utility bills through the K Electric bill, but due to opposition, this work was stopped.

That hating cannot be termed to be in the interest of the city in any way.

"It is our responsibility to keep our city clean and to plant trees. Apart from the civic bodies, local residents also have to keep their nearby parks clean," he added.

The Administrator said that under KMC, dozens of parks have been constructed in different areas of the city where recreational facilities were also provided to the citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Wajid Shamsul Hasan Park also has swings for children and facilities for playing basketball, besides walking tracks and other facilities.