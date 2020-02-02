People of Kashmir need freedom and restoration of their human rights: Chidambaram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Former Indian Finance Minister, P Chidambaram said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir need freedom and restoration of their human rights.

He was giving his reaction on the Indian government's decision to allocate money in the budget for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in a talk with reporters at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, reported Kashmir Media Service on Sunday.

Chidambaram said, "What the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh require is freedom. The people of Kashmir need restoration of their human rights. Only a free society, people breathing free air can enjoy the fruit of development and participate in the development process.

If they think they can take away freedom and substitute with money, they are completely wrong".

He further said that the government's move was weak and hypocritical attempts to appease the Kashmiri people" and added, "it will not succeed".

"What they need is freedom. The freedom has been taken away from Kashmir valley on August 5. People are still in custody without charges. The world is taking note of the fact that India has denied freedom to people of Kashmir valley for over six months. First thing the government needs to do is to restore freedom, then talk about money and poetry", the former Indian Minister added.