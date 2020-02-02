UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Kashmir Need Freedom And Restoration Of Their Human Rights: Chidambaram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:30 PM

People of Kashmir need freedom and restoration of their human rights: Chidambaram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Former Indian Finance Minister, P Chidambaram said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir need freedom and restoration of their human rights.

He was giving his reaction on the Indian government's decision to allocate money in the budget for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in a talk with reporters at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, reported Kashmir Media Service on Sunday.

Chidambaram said, "What the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh require is freedom. The people of Kashmir need restoration of their human rights. Only a free society, people breathing free air can enjoy the fruit of development and participate in the development process.

If they think they can take away freedom and substitute with money, they are completely wrong".

He further said that the government's move was weak and hypocritical attempts to appease the Kashmiri people" and added, "it will not succeed".

"What they need is freedom. The freedom has been taken away from Kashmir valley on August 5. People are still in custody without charges. The world is taking note of the fact that India has denied freedom to people of Kashmir valley for over six months. First thing the government needs to do is to restore freedom, then talk about money and poetry", the former Indian Minister added.

Related Topics

India World Budget Jammu New Delhi Money August Congress Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi CP, Mauritanian President hold talks

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, ERC to cooperate in humanitari ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Dir ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.