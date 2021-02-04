UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Kashmir, Region Deserve Peace: COAS

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 10:33 PM

People of Kashmir, region deserve peace: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa Thursday said the people of Kashmir and the region deserved peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa Thursday said the people of Kashmir and the region deserved peace.

The COAS made these remarks during his address to the officers of Lahore Garrison, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Army Chief's address to the officers focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation of the country, and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.

He also apprised the officers with the latest developments on eastern border, situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (II0J&K) and Pakistan's firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

The COAS also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

Earlier on his arrival in Lahore, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Resolution Army ISPR Jammu Border

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

6 minutes ago

Feb 5 a day to signify heart-to-heart relationship ..

53 seconds ago

Opposition trying to create fuss before Senate ele ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan stands with Kashmiris till their right to ..

56 seconds ago

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

57 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be celebrated with full ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.