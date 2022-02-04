People of KP all set to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts were all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) subjected to an endless human rights abuses and state terrorism at the hands of Indian occupational forces for over seven decades.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan, the people of all 35 districts of KP including seven tribal districts of erstwhile Fata and Government of KP would reaffirm their unflinching moral, diplomatic and political support to the dedicated long struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris for freedom from India's yoke.

The people would raise placards, banners with slogans like 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan and Indians forces go out of Kashmir" and would demand from UN, international powers and human rights organizations to put pressure on fascist Modi Government to restore the special status of IIOJK and give right of self determination to over 10 million oppressed Kashmiris as promised to them by UN.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of IIOJK. Every year, 5th February is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day all over the country including KP to express solidarity with the brave, committed and innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK, who continued their legitimate peaceful struggle for right to self-determination as promised to them through various resolutions passed by the UN Security Council.

"Road to peace in South Asia is passing through Kashmir. Lasting peace in south asia is not possible unless resolution of the core issue of Kashmir as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris," said former ambassador Manzorul Haq while talking to APP.

From over seven decades, he said India had been openly disregarding International laws and UN Security Council's resolutions and committed sheer human rights violation in the illegally occupied valley, adding Indian occupied forces had broken all records of atrocities and unleashed brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in a bid to press their legitimate freedom struggle but could not succeeded in their nefarious designs.

Misal Khan, former Information Officer told APP that Kashmiris are the worst victims of India's state terrorism, oppression and lockdowns after Modi regimes violated UN Security Council resolutions by revoking the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

"Kashmiris had faced India's long oppression, state terrorism and unending cruelties with immense courage and steadfastness. We demand UN to take serious notice of human rights abuses in the IIOJK and give right of self determination to Kashmiris of IIOJK." He said India had turned the occupied territory into world largest prison where oppressed Kashmiris were confined to their homes and were deprived of all human rights including freedom of want, speech and liberties.

By abolishing the special status of IIOJK, he said India's nefarious designs regarding strengthening Hindu ideology, promoting hatred against Muslims and settling Hindus in IIOJK stand exposed. He said Modi Govt illegal actions of August 5, 2019 are tantamount to deprive Kashmiris of their properties, citizenships and converted them into minority.

"The communication blackout and terror unleashed by Indian occupied forces against oppressed Kashmiris including women and children had humiliated democratic and human rights traditions." Despite Modi Government's illegal actions of August 5, 2019, he said independence movement has entered in decisive stage in IIOJK and time is nearer with oppressed Kashmiris would achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

In Peshawar, Kashmiris, civil society, political and religious parties, lawyers' bodies, transporters, trade, farmers, unions and general public have planned protest rallies and demonstrations in connection with Kashmir solidarity day. Pakistan sports festival would be held at Bajaur in connection with the day.

The protest demonstrations, seminars, rallies and walks would be held in all districts headquarters of KP including merged tribal districts where people, political workers, traders, farmers, labourers and transporters would participate in large number.

Walks, seminars and debate competitions by civil society and educational organizations have been planned in connection with the day. Government and Semi Govt offices besides educational institutions were remained closed. ptv and Radio Pakistan besides private channels will air special programs and newspapers to publish supplement in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.