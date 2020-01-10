People of KP has immense love for PTI, PM Imran Khan: Pervez Khattak

Defense Minister, Pervez Khattak here on Friday said afternoon that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially of Nowshera district has great love and affection for Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Defense Minister, Pervez Khattak here on Friday said afternoon that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially of Nowshera district has great love and affection for Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said people of KP including Nowshera districts have reposed full confidence in the policies of PTI and has given a clear majority for second consecutive time to Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf in the last general election.

Addressing a big public gathering here at Azakhel after inauguration of state-of-the art Azakhel-Pirpai Dry Port by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Defense Minister said KP was a strong fort of PTI and would gain form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its excellent performance in the office.

He said people of Nowshera has given 100 percent results to PTI in 2018 general elections as all two national assembly seats and provincial assembly seats were win by PTI due to clear and goal oriented policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said majority of Nowshera problems were solved and remaining would be addressed in next few years.

The Defense Minister raised different problems of Nowshera related to gas, lands and railways pattaks in Nowshera. He requested Federal Minister for Railways to grant NOC for provision of gas facility to all remaining areas of Nowshera for passing of gas pipes under railways tracks.

Pervez Khattak also requested for renaming Dry Port as Azakhel-Pirpai Dry port which was approved by the Federal Minister for Railways.

He congratulated Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for completion of Azakhel-Pirpai Dry Port. The Minister also requested Chief Minister KP for sanctioned of Agriculture University's campus at Nowshera.