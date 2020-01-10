UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of KP Has Immense Love For PTI, PM Imran Khan: Pervez Khattak

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

People of KP has immense love for PTI, PM Imran Khan: Pervez Khattak

Defense Minister, Pervez Khattak here on Friday said afternoon that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially of Nowshera district has great love and affection for Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Defense Minister, Pervez Khattak here on Friday said afternoon that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially of Nowshera district has great love and affection for Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said people of KP including Nowshera districts have reposed full confidence in the policies of PTI and has given a clear majority for second consecutive time to Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf in the last general election.

Addressing a big public gathering here at Azakhel after inauguration of state-of-the art Azakhel-Pirpai Dry Port by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Defense Minister said KP was a strong fort of PTI and would gain form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its excellent performance in the office.

He said people of Nowshera has given 100 percent results to PTI in 2018 general elections as all two national assembly seats and provincial assembly seats were win by PTI due to clear and goal oriented policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said majority of Nowshera problems were solved and remaining would be addressed in next few years.

The Defense Minister raised different problems of Nowshera related to gas, lands and railways pattaks in Nowshera. He requested Federal Minister for Railways to grant NOC for provision of gas facility to all remaining areas of Nowshera for passing of gas pipes under railways tracks.

Pervez Khattak also requested for renaming Dry Port as Azakhel-Pirpai Dry port which was approved by the Federal Minister for Railways.

He congratulated Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for completion of Azakhel-Pirpai Dry Port. The Minister also requested Chief Minister KP for sanctioned of Agriculture University's campus at Nowshera.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Agriculture Noc Rashid Nowshera Gas 2018 All Government Election 2018 Love

Recent Stories

Lowry gets into gear at Hong Kong Open

3 minutes ago

Intermediate supplementary result on Jan 11

15 seconds ago

Siemens Gamesa buys wind turbine assets from Germa ..

17 seconds ago

Strong westerly weather system to bring widespread ..

18 seconds ago

Opposition criticizes role of FTS in teachers' rec ..

20 seconds ago

Former C Africa leader returns after six-year exil ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.