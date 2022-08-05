People of KP, Kashmiris stage protest rallies to mark Youm Istehsal Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Like others parts of the country, protest demonstrations and walks were held in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa in connection with Youm Istehsal e Kashmir.

People from all walks of life including government servants, employees, politicians, farmers, labourers and general public besides transporters were holding placards and banners condemning an illegal revoking of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu by the Kashmir by the fascist Modi Government three years ago on August 5, 2019.

They demanded UNO and world powers to implement its resolutions on Kashmir by giving right of self determination to the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley.

In Peshawar, the workers of different political parties including PMLN, ANP, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI ) organized big rallies to mark the day.

The political workers, activists and transporters besides civil society assembled outside the Peshawar Press Club and held demonstrations to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and condemned Modi Govt's August 5, 2019 illegal actions.

Kashmir Exploitation Day's function was also held at Forest Department led by its Secondary Abid Majeed and one minute silence was observed at 9am. The participants were holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rallies were also held in Mardan attended by officials of district administration, police and others government departments besides general public. The rally culminated at Bacha Khan Chowk after parading on Mardan roads.

The participants were holding Kashmir flags, banners and placards inscribed with anti-India and pro-Kashmir slogans.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif said India had deprived the Kashmiris of the right to self-determination since 1947 and abolished the special status of the Occupied Kashmir illegally on August 5, 2019.

In Nowshera, a protest rally was taken out from general bus stand by transporters and rickshaw unions to condemn India's August 5 illegal actions and dispersed at Shoba Chowk.

A similar rally was also held at Mingora Swat district where one minute silence was observed at 9am by people to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Similar, rallies were also held in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Abbottabad, Manshera, Dir, Charsadda, Haripur, Hangu, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Batagram, Chitral, Kohistan, Karak, Tank, Swabi and Shangla. The protestors raised placards and banners carrying different slogans such as 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan and Indian occupation forces go out of IIOJ&K."