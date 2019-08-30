UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of KP Ready To March Towards New Delhi: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:46 PM

People of KP ready to march towards New Delhi: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that people of the province were not only ready to conquer occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also would start march towards New Delhi if directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that people of the province were not only ready to conquer occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also would start march towards New Delhi if directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was leading a rally carried out to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and against recent annexation of Kashmir by e fascist Indian government. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, Provincial Cabinet, members of provincial assembly and entire civil bureaucracy also participated in the rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Chief Minister stated that people of KP province would fight alongside armed forces and march on Indian Capital whenever the state demanded. He said that rallies would be held every Friday for Kashmir people as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

KP Chief Minister clarified that Azad Jammu and Kashmir was taken by tribal people but Indian government took the matter to United Nations Security Council. "Now it's the time for United Nations to implement its resolutions regarding occupied Jammu and Kashmir" Mahmood Khan added.

He also urged United Nations, international community and Human Right Organizations to take notice of the brutalities and massacre being carried out by Indian government in Kashmir.

He stated that India is being run by a savage and fascist regime that in past committed genocide of Muslims in India and is repeating history by carrying out annihilation of Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

Mahmood Khan said that ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir would not go unnoticed and would certainly have repercussion that would affect the entire region.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor United Nations Provincial Assembly Jammu New Delhi Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Muslim Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 30 Aug 2019

5 minutes ago

TEVTA organises rally to express solidarity with K ..

5 minutes ago

UEFA cap Champions League ticket prices at 70 euro ..

5 minutes ago

Nation united to support Kashmiris in self-determi ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Launches Rokot Space Rocket to Orbit Milita ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Gas Talks With Ukraine, EU in Sep ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.