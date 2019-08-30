People of KP ready to march towards New Delhi: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that people of the province were not only ready to conquer occupied Jammu and Kashmir but also would start march towards New Delhi if directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan

He was leading a rally carried out to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and against recent annexation of Kashmir by e fascist Indian government. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, Provincial Cabinet, members of provincial assembly and entire civil bureaucracy also participated in the rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Chief Minister stated that people of KP province would fight alongside armed forces and march on Indian Capital whenever the state demanded. He said that rallies would be held every Friday for Kashmir people as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

KP Chief Minister clarified that Azad Jammu and Kashmir was taken by tribal people but Indian government took the matter to United Nations Security Council. "Now it's the time for United Nations to implement its resolutions regarding occupied Jammu and Kashmir" Mahmood Khan added.

He also urged United Nations, international community and Human Right Organizations to take notice of the brutalities and massacre being carried out by Indian government in Kashmir.

He stated that India is being run by a savage and fascist regime that in past committed genocide of Muslims in India and is repeating history by carrying out annihilation of Muslims in occupied Kashmir.

Mahmood Khan said that ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir would not go unnoticed and would certainly have repercussion that would affect the entire region.