People Of KP Reaffirm Pledge To Support Kashmiris In Struggle Of Freedom: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

People of KP reaffirm pledge to support Kashmiris in struggle of freedom: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that people of KP would not desist from any sacrifice for the freedom of Kashmir and support Kashmiris people in their just struggle to get right of self determination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that people of KP would not desist from any sacrifice for the freedom of Kashmir and support Kashmiris people in their just struggle to get right of self determination.

He was addressing a ceremony in Nishtar Hall in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. The ceremony among others was attended by provincial minister, chief secretary, IGP and high ranking officials.

CM said that India could not fulfill its nefarious design to rule Kashmir through policy of oppression and persecution. He said that Kashmir is a inseparable part of Pakistan and India would fail in its attempt to annex the occupied territory and usurp rights of people living there.

Condemning India for its atrocities, he said that human rights violations and brutalities committed by Indian forces against innocents in occupied valley was a matter of grave concern.

He said that Indian forces were involved in killing of thousands of innocents including women and children adding even worship places of Muslims were being attacked by Modi cabal in India.

He said that crimes were being committed in the presence of United Nations and international human rights organizations.

The time and situation demanded that world nations and human rights organizations should take steps to stop India from committing barbarism in Kashmir, he added.

The CM said that Prime Minster Imran Khan also raised the issue of Kashmir on international fora besides taking steps to aware comity of nation about plight of Kashmiris. He added that it reflects the commitment of government towards Kashmiris.

Mhomood Khan said that real face and intentions of Modi government has become known to world after it revoked status of Kashmir and targeted Muslims living in India. Pakistan has a clear stance over Kashmir; he said adding that voice would be raised for Kashmiris at every available forum.

