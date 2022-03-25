People of KP stands like a solid rock with PM Khan: Azam Khan Swati

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati here Friday said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mansehra district was standing with Prime Minister Imran like a solid rock as he was the only leader who can address their problems

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati here Friday said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mansehra district was standing with Prime Minister Imran like a solid rock as he was the only leader who can address their problems.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering on occasion of arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan here, the Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had united Muslim Ummah as evident of the historic Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit and adaptation of the United Nations resolution against Islamophobia.

He said due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, now March 15 would be observed as International Day to combat Islamophobia every year.

Azam Swati said corrupt elements were united against Prime Minister for their vested interests, adding that opposition's no confidence motion would prove as last bail in the coffin of the corrupt elements.

He said these corrupt elements would die political death after rejection of no- confidence motion.

"The people of Pakistan and truth would emerge victorious in this battle" he said adding Prime Minister was fighting the political battle for their countrymen, supremacy of truth and democratic system.

He congratulated Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for launching record development projects in Mansehra district that brought positive changes in the people lives.

He said Government would soon fulfill demands of clean drinking water, construction of Mansehra Medical College, allocation of land for graveyards, establishment of Tanwal and Siran Development Authorities besides addressing the land ownership issues at Balakot.

He said four union councils at Tanwal would be given status of separate Tehsil.

Azam Swati said that participation of the huge public gathering was manifestation of people unshakeable trust in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.