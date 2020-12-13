UrduPoint.com
People Of Lahore Reject PDM's By Refusing Its Gathering: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Coordination Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the people of Lahore had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement's as they had buried its coffin by refusing to participate in their political gathering. The people knew that opposition was trying to use different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance from the government, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM was a group of rejected people as these people were power hungry so they were trying to topple the government but would not succeed in their objectives.

He said all the looters were united against Prime Minister Imran Khan as he (PM) had told the people earlier that whenever he tightened their neck for accountability they would be together to keep their personal interests.

The SAPM said the PDM leaderships were trying to protect their corruption and they were intentionally playing with the lives of the masses for achieving their personal gains.

Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on right track of development, adding despite of COVID-19 pandemic every sector was showing positive indicators.

Due to hectic efforts of the prime minister, wheal of the national industries was running, improving national economy, reducing inflation,increasing exports and strengthening Pakistani Currency and reduced current account deficit, he added.

The government had started different welfare programmes for the poor people including Ehsas Programme, Health cards, Shelter Homes and facilitating the construction industry as well because many industries were linked with it, he added.

He said Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad saeed was working on big Motorway project which was started from Sialkot to Rawalpindi and the mega project would be announced soon.

The government had started work to construct two dams and Ravi city which would be established on modern basis.

