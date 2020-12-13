UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Lahore Reject PDM's Gathering: Murad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

People of Lahore reject PDM's gathering: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the people of Lahore had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) gathering as these people were trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government so they were using different tactics for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM was completely fail to organise a impressive gathering against the government in Lahore.

He lauded the people of Lahore for rejecting to attend the opposition gathering, adding PDM leadership had adopted anti Pakistan narrative to protect their personal interests.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif who was absconder and siting at London was trying to malign the national institutions for his personal gains as Mahmood Khan Achakzai was trying to provoke the people against urdu language and he had also delivered controversial speech at Karachi earlier.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai had insulted the people of Punjab during standing with them at Lahore gathering, he added.

Murad Saeed said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also using derogatory language during his speeches and he also had controversial history.

He said people of the country once again refused the call of rejected people to attend their gathering.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making efforts to protect the lives of the people from the deadly virus and everyone should have to adopt standard operating procedures with letter and spirit otherwise it could be spread at large scale in the country and would be out of control.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Mahmood Khan Achakzai Punjab National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) London Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Moro Hub joins forces with US-based Facilio to boo ..

5 minutes ago

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

3 hours ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.