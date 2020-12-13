ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the people of Lahore had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) gathering as these people were trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government so they were using different tactics for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM was completely fail to organise a impressive gathering against the government in Lahore.

He lauded the people of Lahore for rejecting to attend the opposition gathering, adding PDM leadership had adopted anti Pakistan narrative to protect their personal interests.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif who was absconder and siting at London was trying to malign the national institutions for his personal gains as Mahmood Khan Achakzai was trying to provoke the people against urdu language and he had also delivered controversial speech at Karachi earlier.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai had insulted the people of Punjab during standing with them at Lahore gathering, he added.

Murad Saeed said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also using derogatory language during his speeches and he also had controversial history.

He said people of the country once again refused the call of rejected people to attend their gathering.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making efforts to protect the lives of the people from the deadly virus and everyone should have to adopt standard operating procedures with letter and spirit otherwise it could be spread at large scale in the country and would be out of control.