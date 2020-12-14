UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Lahore Rejected PDM, PMLN Face Disappointment: Khaliq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

People of Lahore rejected PDM, PMLN face disappointment: Khaliq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister for food, Khaliq ur Rehman Monday said the people of Lahore not only rejected the PML-N which was considering the city as its stronghold but also Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In his remarks on PDM gathering in Lahore, he said that people were well aware of the opposition's malicious agenda and politics, adding that after facing strong disappointment in Peshawar and Multan the people also rejected the conglomerate of political parties.

He said the tall claims opposition parties fell flat in Lahore after which the opposition desperately gave a new future course of action.

Khaliq said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the path of development and prosperity, which was troubling the opposition parties who had lost trust among the masses, he remarked.

He said the several development projects were in full swing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government was working day and night on reforms' agenda to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Imran Khan Corruption Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Environment and Protected Areas Authority announce ..

11 minutes ago

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

1 hour ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

2 hours ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.