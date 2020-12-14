People of Lahore rejected PDM, PMLN face disappointment: Khaliq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister for food, Khaliq ur Rehman Monday said the people of Lahore not only rejected the PML-N which was considering the city as its stronghold but also Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In his remarks on PDM gathering in Lahore, he said that people were well aware of the opposition's malicious agenda and politics, adding that after facing strong disappointment in Peshawar and Multan the people also rejected the conglomerate of political parties.

He said the tall claims opposition parties fell flat in Lahore after which the opposition desperately gave a new future course of action.

Khaliq said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on the path of development and prosperity, which was troubling the opposition parties who had lost trust among the masses, he remarked.

He said the several development projects were in full swing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government was working day and night on reforms' agenda to wipe out the menace of corruption from the country.