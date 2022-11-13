UrduPoint.com

People Of Marvi Bala Demand Restoration Of Electricity

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

People of Marvi Bala demand restoration of electricity

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) ::The All Parties Conference here on Sunday demanded restoration of electricity in Marvi Bala area adjacent to the Golian Hydropower Plant, which has been cut off for the past eleven months.

Apart from the local elders, former member of the National Assembly Shehzada Iftikharuddin and former member of the Provincial Assembly Maulvi Abdul Rehman also participated in the conference. Members of all political parties including JUI, Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, PML-N, ANP and PPP addressed the conference.

Marvi Bala has a population of 25,000 and was supplied with electricity from the Rishan Hydropower Plant which was destroyed in the 2015 floods and rebuilt in 2021, they said. However, the area was still deprived of electricity due to which people are facing severe problems.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Sunday 2015 All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.