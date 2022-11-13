People of Marvi Bala demand restoration of electricity

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) ::The All Parties Conference here on Sunday demanded restoration of electricity in Marvi Bala area adjacent to the Golian Hydropower Plant, which has been cut off for the past eleven months.

Apart from the local elders, former member of the National Assembly Shehzada Iftikharuddin and former member of the Provincial Assembly Maulvi Abdul Rehman also participated in the conference. Members of all political parties including JUI, Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, PML-N, ANP and PPP addressed the conference.

Marvi Bala has a population of 25,000 and was supplied with electricity from the Rishan Hydropower Plant which was destroyed in the 2015 floods and rebuilt in 2021, they said. However, the area was still deprived of electricity due to which people are facing severe problems.