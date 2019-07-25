People of merged districts actively participated in electoral process: Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Khan

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Khan Wazir said it was heartening to see that the people of merged districts had actively participated in the first ever electoral process of the provincial assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Khan Wazir said it was heartening to see that the people of merged districts had actively participated in the first ever electoral process of the provincial assembly.

In a statement, he said that peaceful, impartial and transparent election in erstwhile FATA is a victory of people which would help change their destiny.

He said that people of ex FATA waited for the milestone development for 72 years that would bring change in lives of people of merged districts.

He said that peaceful elections were reflecting the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is keen to change the lifestyle of tribal people.

Meanwhile talking to APP, people of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administration Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed hope that newly elected representatives would work for the betterment of the areas.

Ex educationist Mir Adam Khan Bettani said that it was historical elections as for the first time people of merged districts had elected representatives for the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan, government and all other institutions for successfully holding the elections in the merged districts. He also appreciated the people of merged districts to actively and peacefully participate in the elections process.

A social activist Shiekh Duad said that most people are expecting that elected representatives would work for the development of areas, adding that holding peaceful election has proved that people of merged districts are politically mature.