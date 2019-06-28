People of merged districts of erstwhile FATA welcome KPK government for funding of new jobs

The people of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allocating an amount of RS. 24 billion for 17,000 new vacancies and regularization of levies and Khasadar force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The people of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allocating an amount of RS. 24 billion for 17,000 new vacancies and regularization of levies and Khasadar force.

Talking to APP, former educationist Mir Adam Khan Bettani termed it a positive commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, adding that government has won hearts and minds of thousands of people merged districts by allocating funds for new jobs.

A resident of South Waziristan District Pir Hashim Khan also lauded the government for allocating funds especially for new jobs for the youth of merged districts.

He said that this will provide an opportunity to the youth to get jobs within own districts.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Budget for the fiscal year 2019, allocated an amount of Rs. 24 billion for 17,000 new vacancies and regularization of levies and Khasadar.

According to budget documents, the KPK government also allocated an amount of Rs. 59 million for provision of sports facilities and grounds at merged districts / sub-divisions. An amount of Rs42 million would be spent on the promotion of sports activities at all merged Districts.