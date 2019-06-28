UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Merged Districts Of Erstwhile FATA Welcome KPK Government For Funding Of New Jobs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:04 PM

People of merged districts of erstwhile FATA welcome KPK government for funding of new jobs

The people of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allocating an amount of RS. 24 billion for 17,000 new vacancies and regularization of levies and Khasadar force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The people of merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allocating an amount of RS. 24 billion for 17,000 new vacancies and regularization of levies and Khasadar force.

Talking to APP, former educationist Mir Adam Khan Bettani termed it a positive commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, adding that government has won hearts and minds of thousands of people merged districts by allocating funds for new jobs.

A resident of South Waziristan District Pir Hashim Khan also lauded the government for allocating funds especially for new jobs for the youth of merged districts.

He said that this will provide an opportunity to the youth to get jobs within own districts.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Budget for the fiscal year 2019, allocated an amount of Rs. 24 billion for 17,000 new vacancies and regularization of levies and Khasadar.

According to budget documents, the KPK government also allocated an amount of Rs. 59 million for provision of sports facilities and grounds at merged districts / sub-divisions. An amount of Rs42 million would be spent on the promotion of sports activities at all merged Districts.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports FATA Budget 2019 All Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia, China, India Help to Resolve Acute Global ..

2 minutes ago

Two migrants evacuated from Sea-Watch rescue boat ..

2 minutes ago

FAO organizes agriculture expo in districts Kurra ..

2 minutes ago

Credit of transforming tax-collection responsibili ..

5 minutes ago

Local administration devises plan to cope any floo ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to redress masses issues:Comm ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.