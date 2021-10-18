People of merged districts to get health cards soon: PA told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Timur Saleem Jhagra Monday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that health department would provide all kinds of facilities especially health cards to people of merged districts, adding a meeting in this regard would be held with Federal government soon.

He was responding to a call attention notice of Nighat Orakzai of Pakistan Peoples' Party during proceedings of the provincial assembly. He said that the issue of health card in merged district would be addressed on priority basis till January 2022.

Earlier Nighat Orakzai, pointed out that it has been more than two years since the former FATA was merged into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, But, the people of the newly integrated districts were still deprived of the facility of health cards.

Similarly, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities, Wazirzada while responding to the call attention notice of Ranjeet Singh of JUIF, said that Rs100 million have been allocated for the construction of Cremations in different parts of the province.

He said that the government has contacted district administrations of different districts for imposition of section 4 in this connection. He assured that the problem would be resolved on priority basis.

Ranjeet Singh had complained that despite the allocation of funds the government is in search of land identification and has not constructed Cremations during the period of last three years.

The House also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Scientist Abdul Qadir Khan and Son-in-Law of JUIF legislator Naeema Kishwar. The legislators paid tribute to the services of late Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadir Khan.

The opposition lawmakers staged a token protest in front of Speaker dice against inflation.

In a written reply to the question of Shagufta Malik of ANP, the house was informed that Rs125.118 million were allocated for the welfare of special persons for fiscal year 2018-19.

In another written reply to the question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, the House was informed that the Relief Department had allocated Rs2248.645 million and spent whole amount on the welfare of the people of Kurram district.

'The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land-Use and Building Control, Bill 2021 was tabled in the House moved by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash.

The House deferred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Regularization of Services of Employees of Erstwhile FATA) Bill, 2021.

The Deputy Speaker soon after conclusion of the agenda adjourned the assembly proceeding till 2:00 P.M of the October 25, 2021.