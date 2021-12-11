UrduPoint.com

People Of Mianwali Have Never Let Me Down: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said people of Mianwali had never let him down and they came in huge numbers when he announced his government's social protection programme especially for the poor and vulnerable in society during the challenging period of global inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said people of Mianwali had never let him down and they came in huge numbers when he announced his government's social protection programme especially for the poor and vulnerable in society during the challenging period of global inflation.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "People of Mianwali have never let me down.

They came in huge numbers today when I announced my govt's social protection programme, esp for the poor & vulnerable in our society, during this challenging period of global inflation fuelled by supply shortages due to Covid 19."

