People Of Muhammadi Colony Faced With Acute Water Scarcity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

People of Muhammadi Colony faced with acute water scarcity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Acute water scarcity has hit the Muhammadi Colony and adjacent areas near Sadiqabad in Rawalpindi. The residents of the area have urged the government to resolve the problem on a permanent basis. They said that Muhammad Colony was without water from the last one week.

Musatafa Siddiqui and Yousag Ghauri and Saeed Abbasi, the residents of street Masjid Qubba Wali told that the whole area was facing water shortage, adding that its residents have registered complained to the concerned authorities but the response from the officials concerned is still awaited.

He said that the authorities were failed to provide water to the residents, rather they were sending the bills regularly.

Ammad, another resident of Muhammadi Colony said that they had to purchase water from private tankers which was an extra burden on their meager financial resources, adding that earlier, the authorities had reduce the timing of water supply from 30 to 15 minutes.

