People of NA-70 cannot be misled by rumours: Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the people of NA-70 cannot be misled by rumours.

Addressing people of her constituency, she said she would contest the election for the NA-70 constituency and change the destiny of the people after coming to power. "I am convincing my people that I have the key to resolving backwardness, unemployment, poverty and all problems and difficulties of this area.

I hope that "political orphans," who are spreading rumours and misleading people, will stop now. They should listen that I will contest the election and win," she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that those, who were trying to discourage people by spreading baseless rumours and propaganda, that it would not work at all because the people of the constituency had decided that they would get rid of slavery of generations and would not vote for those who could not bring any improvement and change in the constituency.