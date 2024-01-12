Open Menu

People Of NA-70 Cannot Be Misled By Rumours: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM

People of NA-70 cannot be misled by rumours: Firdous

Former Federal Minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the people of NA-70 cannot be misled by rumours

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Information Secretary Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the people of NA-70 cannot be misled by rumours.

Addressing people of her constituency, she said she would contest the election for the NA-70 constituency and change the destiny of the people after coming to power. "I am convincing my people that I have the key to resolving backwardness, unemployment, poverty and all problems and difficulties of this area.

I hope that "political orphans," who are spreading rumours and misleading people, will stop now. They should listen that I will contest the election and win," she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that those, who were trying to discourage people by spreading baseless rumours and propaganda, that it would not work at all because the people of the constituency had decided that they would get rid of slavery of generations and would not vote for those who could not bring any improvement and change in the constituency.

Related Topics

Election Vote Firdous Ashiq Awan All NA-70

Recent Stories

BJP’s undemocratic policies pose serious threat ..

BJP’s undemocratic policies pose serious threat to peace in South Asia: APHC

1 minute ago
 SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshaw ..

SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 PTI founder moves LHC against rejection of nomina ..

PTI founder moves LHC against rejection of nomination papers

1 minute ago
 Trainee ASPs visits PSCA

Trainee ASPs visits PSCA

1 minute ago
 Barca down Osasuna to set up Clasico Super Cup fin ..

Barca down Osasuna to set up Clasico Super Cup final

1 minute ago
 KP minister announces direct connectivity of Abbot ..

KP minister announces direct connectivity of Abbottabad city with Hazara motorwa ..

2 minutes ago
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft ..

Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to studen ..

5 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to three illegal housing scheme ..

RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections

Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections

5 minutes ago
 CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana ..

CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali

5 minutes ago
 Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arsha ..

Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed

5 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc

Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan