Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief organiser Pakistan Tehreek Insaf ( PTI) Saif Ullah Khan Niazi announced various development projects during a public gathering in Gulmit Gojal Hunza.

He announced to construct the long pending Chipurson road from Federal fund.

Construction of long pending Chipurson road was the main demand of the people of the area since Long.

Meanwhile, while compaigning for the upcoming general election for the PTI candidates addressing with a huge gethering in Gulmit Nagir Saif Ullah Niazi said that Bilawal Bhuto said that he wants to make District Nagir a Mini Ladkana, adding that please people of District Nagir don't need Ladkana here because people of Ladkana still far behind than any other backward areas of Pakistan.

He insured that basic demands of the people of Nagir would be resolved on emergency basis.