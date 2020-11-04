UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Nagir Don't Need Mini Ladkana: Saif Ullah Niazi

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

People of Nagir don't need mini Ladkana: Saif Ullah Niazi

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief organiser Pakistan Tehreek Insaf ( PTI) Saif Ullah Khan Niazi announced various development projects during a public gathering in Gulmit Gojal Hunza.

He announced to construct the long pending Chipurson road from Federal fund.

Construction of long pending Chipurson road was the main demand of the people of the area since Long.

Meanwhile, while compaigning for the upcoming general election for the PTI candidates addressing with a huge gethering in Gulmit Nagir Saif Ullah Niazi said that Bilawal Bhuto said that he wants to make District Nagir a Mini Ladkana, adding that please people of District Nagir don't need Ladkana here because people of Ladkana still far behind than any other backward areas of Pakistan.

He insured that basic demands of the people of Nagir would be resolved on emergency basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Road Gojal From Mini Election 2018

Recent Stories

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

9 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.25 million

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

10 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.