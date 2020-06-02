People of northern Sindh not following SOPs

The number of coronavirus patients and deaths caused by pandemic was on rise in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh but still a significant proportion of population here seems unwilling to follow any precautionary measures, standard operating procedures (SOPs) or lockdown

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients and deaths caused by pandemic was on rise in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other districts of northern Sindh but still a significant proportion of population here seems unwilling to follow any precautionary measures, standard operating procedures (SOPs) or lockdown.

One can witness huge crowds in almost all major markets of the northern Sindh and people were not following advised precautionary measures, standard operating procedures (SOPs).