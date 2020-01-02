UrduPoint.com
People Of Occupied Kashmir Facing Hardships Due To Prolonged Curfew: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:44 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were persistently facing severe hardships due to over 150-day prolonged curfew

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were persistently facing severe hardships due to over 150-day prolonged curfew.

Speaking on the second day of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs, he said about 210 people had been martyred at the Line of Control due to the unprovoked Indian firing.

He said Muslims in India and Occupied Kashmir were in the troubled waters due to tyrannical and inhumane policies of Narendra Modi government.

He regretted that Indian lobby was influencing the international forums and added some powers were eyeing India as their future ally.

He pointed out that 11states had flatly refused to endorse the Citizenship Law, introduced by the Modi government in India.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for an end to hardships of Indian and Occupied Kashmiri Muslims, solidarity of the country and brotherhood among its people.

He offered special prayers for farmers affected by the locust attack on the crops.

He said it was unfortunate that Muslims of Srinagar were not even allowed to offer prayers at main mosque of the city.

He regretted that some powers were out to weaken Pakistan.

Earlier, central leader of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Pir Khalid Sultan Qadri said shrines of saints had always been a centre of attraction for masses.

Secretary General of Tanzeem-ul-Arafeen Sultan Ahmad Qadri said saints' teaching had been continuing for centuries, enlightening the people.

Other speakers included Hafeezullah Shah, Maulana Saeed Ahmad, Dr Siddiq Khan, Maulana Sadiq Seerani and Maulana Khadim Hussain.

