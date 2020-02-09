People of occupied Kashmir to fight till last drop of blood: Nadeem Qazi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pak Sarzameen Party's Hyderabad division President Nadeem Qazi said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir would fight for their independence till the last drop of their blood.

"The independence of Pakistan isn't complete without independence of Kashmir," Qazi said while speaking at an event of showing a documentary on Kashmir in Hali road area here on Sunday.

He deplored that many Muslim countries had remained silent against the atrocities being committed in the occupied valley by the Indian armed forces.

He noted that the documentary created more awareness among people about the plight of the Kashmiris especially their ongoing sufferings since the curfew was imposed in the valley in August, 2019.

Qazi said the PSP's leader Syed Mustafa Kamal stands with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the freedom.