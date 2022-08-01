ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen has said that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir will observe fifth August as exploitation day by raising their voices against the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of August five, 2019.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said that India after the illegal and unilateral actions of August five in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the proportion of Muslim population was rapidly changing because of the application of Indian laws in the occupied area.

He said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris in a planned-way, adding that Indian extremists under the leadership of Modi had put the peace of the region at stake.

He said that the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir for 75 years and the extreme brutality of the Indian occupying forces have not succeeded in dampening the freedom spirit of Kashmiris.

APHC General Secretary said that the resolutions passed by the United Nations regarding Kashmir should be implemented.

He said that the Kashmiri people and their determined leadership were engaged in the struggle to achieve the right of self-determination and they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from the illegal rule of India.

He said that India should withdraw all illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and stop its illegal actions to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen has said that India was committing serious violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir but the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle for the right to self-determination despite India's state terrorism.

On August 5, the international community will be reminded that Kashmir is a disputed region which India has occupied in disregard of all international laws and against the wishes of the people of the disputed region, he added.