UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Pakistan Stand By Side Of People Of IIOJK In Their Struggle: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:48 PM

People of Pakistan stand by side of people of IIOJK in their struggle: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were not alone in their struggle for right to self determination as we all stand besides them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were not alone in their struggle for right to self determination as we all stand besides them.

The people of Kashmir set an example of great sacrifices and courage, the Administrator passed these remarks in his statement issued on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Administrator said that just like the people of other of Pakistan, Karachiites also support Kashmiris struggle and hoped that they would surely succeed one day.

Ahmed said that 700,000 Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives in their struggle in the last 72 years.

"Indian forces have set examples of barbarism in the occupied valley," he added.

The Administrator said that resolution of Kashmir dispute as per wishes of the valley's people is essential to develop peaceful relations between Pakistan and India. The situation could change if international community plays its due role, he added.

Ahmed said that Pakistan have always tried to find resolution of Kashmir dispute but India always turned down to have dialogues. India had also refused to accept resolutions of the United Nations, he added.

The Administrator said that on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, we affirm to continue supporting the people of IIOJK in their struggle for right to self determination.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Jammu All

Recent Stories

US Capitol Police Secure COVID-19 Vaccines for All ..

4 seconds ago

Sweden May Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Passports b ..

5 seconds ago

Russian Citizen Oksana Vovk Leaves US Prison to Be ..

7 seconds ago

February 5 is a day to pay homage to unwavering co ..

2 minutes ago

UK tells social media to take down Covid myths

2 minutes ago

Hungarian couple 'imprisoned French pensioner in s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.