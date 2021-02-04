People of Pakistan stand by side of people of IIOJK in their struggle: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were not alone in their struggle for right to self determination as we all stand besides them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were not alone in their struggle for right to self determination as we all stand besides them.

The people of Kashmir set an example of great sacrifices and courage, the Administrator passed these remarks in his statement issued on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Administrator said that just like the people of other of Pakistan, Karachiites also support Kashmiris struggle and hoped that they would surely succeed one day.

Ahmed said that 700,000 Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives in their struggle in the last 72 years.

"Indian forces have set examples of barbarism in the occupied valley," he added.

The Administrator said that resolution of Kashmir dispute as per wishes of the valley's people is essential to develop peaceful relations between Pakistan and India. The situation could change if international community plays its due role, he added.

Ahmed said that Pakistan have always tried to find resolution of Kashmir dispute but India always turned down to have dialogues. India had also refused to accept resolutions of the United Nations, he added.

The Administrator said that on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, we affirm to continue supporting the people of IIOJK in their struggle for right to self determination.